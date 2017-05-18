Liam Gallagher hasn't been invited to his brother Noel's birthday party.

The 44-year-old musician - who is embroiled in an ongoing feud with his elder brother Noel - took to social media on Thursday (18.05.17) to reveal he and the whole of his family was missed off the guest list for the singer's upcoming 50th birthday bash.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of w***ers (sic)''

He was responding to photos of the invites to Noel's cocaine-themed party, which were shared on Instagram by Noel's wife Sara MacDonald.

The invitations, a parody of Netflix series 'Narcos' official poster, show Noel - who turns 50 on May 29 - dressed like drug baron Pablo Escobar.

Above the picture of Noel, which has been photoshopped to show him surrounded by white powder, the tagline - also used on the 'Narcos' poster - reads: ''There's no business like blow business.''

Noel gave up cocaine in the late 1990s after 10 years of partying.

Meanwhile, Liam and Noel have been locked in a bitter feud ever since Oasis split in 2009, just before the band was about to go on stage.

Liam has frequently criticised Noel in the years since, labelling his elder brother a ''yes man'' and a ''potato'' in 2016.

However, Noel said that the last six months in the band were ''f***ing awful''.

He previously shared: ''It was excruciating. Me and Liam had a massive, massive, massive fistfight three weeks before the world tour started.

''And fights like that in the past would always be easy to rectify but for some reason I wasn't going to let it go this time. I was just like, 'F**k this ****.' And there was an atmosphere all the way around the world.''

Liam regularly talks about his older brother in a series of Twitter rants, most recently calling the 'In the Heat of the Moment' hitmaker ''fake'' for supposedly behaving in a way that wasn't genuine during a recent trip home to Manchester, England.