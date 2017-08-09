Liam Gallagher ''misses'' his brother Noel.

The 44-year-old musician was previously a member of Oasis alongside his brother, but since the band split in 2009 the siblings have been embroiled in a bitter feud and no longer speak to each other.

However, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker says that whilst part of him misses the person his brother used to be, he wouldn't want to be in a band with Noel, 50, now because he's a ''f***ing fake''.

Asked if he misses Noel, Liam said: ''Without a f***ing doubt. I miss the one that I was in a band with, but the one that I see now? Getting selfies with this one and that one? He doesn't know whether he's coming or going. For a geezer who bangs on about how his favourite band is U2? I was in a band with that kid for 20 f***ing years. And in those 20 years we had a party every f***ing night after pretty much every gig and we had tunes on. I never heard him play one f***ing U2 song. And believe you me, I was there at the beginning and the f***ing end. He's full of f***ing s**t, mate. I'm just here to f***ing shine a light on the f***ing fakes, man. And he's one of them.''

And Liam admits their feud has gone on for so long that even their mother no longer tries to make them get along.

When asked by Noisey if his mother gets involved in his rivalry with Noel, Liam said: ''She's gone past that now. She's like, 'F**k the pair of ya.' Just cause we're brothers, people say: blood's thicker than water. But it takes more than f***ing blood to be my brother. You have to be sound, d'you know what I mean?''