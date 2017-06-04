Liam Gallagher made a special appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (04.06.17).

The 44-year-old former Oasis frontman surprised audiences at the event at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city which was held to raise funds for those affected by the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after the star's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Liam performed a rendition of Oasis' hit single 'Rock 'n' Roll Star', plus his debut solo single 'Wall of Glass', before being joined by Coldplay's Chris Martin for Oasis track 'Live Forever'.

He said before playing his last song of the night: ''I wanna dedicate this next song to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.''

The surprise performance comes after Liam previously hosted his own concert in aid of the tragedy, when he took to the stage at Manchester's O2 Ritz on Tuesday (30.05.17).

However, the benefit concert wasn't enough to reunite Liam with his Oasis bandmate and brother Noel - whom he has been feuding with since the band split in 2009 - despite sources claiming there was a ''definite chance'' they would perform together.

An insider said: ''There is a definite chance of this. There would be no better display of unity than them performing together.''

Previously, Liam branded the terrorist attack as ''outrageous''.

He said: ''It's outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do? It's just f***ing out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?

''I'd gone to bed early - about 10pm - then got up in the morning to a text from my other brother saying what had gone on and I put the TV on. It's just unbelievable.''