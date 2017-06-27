Liam Gallagher is back from Glastonbury and admits he had a great time partying with ''old friends'' and making ''new ones'' at the festival.

The 44-year-old singer gave one of the performances of the weekend when he stepped onto The Other Stage on Saturday (27.06.17) and ripped through several of his new solo songs from his upcoming album 'As You Were' and a number of Oasis classics, including his first ever rendition of 'Don't Look Back In Anger' which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother Noel Gallagher.

After his set - which was witness by a packed field of thousands of fans - Liam hung out with grime rappers Wiley and Stormzy, who both followed him on stage, and then enjoyed drinks with Johnny Depp - whom he was close pals with in the 90s at the height of Oasis' popularity.

Liam admits he loved every minute of his time at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, especially meeting so many of his peers.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: ''Glastonbury that was good craic bumped into some old friends made some new 1s as you were LG x (sic)''

Liam held a party of ''epic proportions'' backstage in his private luxury tepee and his rider consisted of 40 bottles of vodka, 10 cases of beer and five magnums of champagne.

Johnny, 54, got close to Liam and his estranged sibling Noel, 50, when he was dating Kate Moss and the foursome would regularly meet up along with Liam's first wife Patsy Kensit and Noel's ex-spouse Meg Matthews.

The brothers even invited the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who plays in The Hollywood Vampires band with Alice Cooper - to play guitar on their song 'Fade In-Out' from Oasis' 1997 album 'Be Here Now'.