Liam Gallagher relishes ''taking the p**s'' out of his brother Noel.

The 44-year-old star is involved in a long-standing feud with his former Oasis bandmate and has admitted he loves getting under the skin of his older sibling with his provocative comments.

Liam shared: ''I don't care about getting Oasis back together. He prods me and I prod him. I'm letting him know that I'm still here. I'm right here, I ain't going away. I'm back and I'm here.

''For me, music is about having a laugh, life is about having a laugh and everyone seems to be making a tune, [pocketing] a cheque and going back to their big houses.

''I find it funny taking the p**s out of my older brother, who thinks his s**t don't stink. I find it funny.''

Despite this, Liam admitted he's saddened that he's no longer close to Noel, and insisted there's no hope of an Oasis reunion until the outspoken duo mend their rift.

Speaking to Beats 1, Liam explained: ''We don't do it for the money, I did Oasis to make music and get out of Manchester and see what was going on out there.

''The most important thing that people keep missing is that me and our kid don't speak and that's the saddest thing about it, two wrongs don't make no right.

''So before Oasis get back to together and before this cheques knocking about, me and him need to start becoming brothers and friends again, and inevitably we'll start making music.''

The iconic band split in 2009 after Liam and Noel had an argument backstage at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

But Liam has insisted the band won't reunite for the sake of money, saying that's not their motivation.

He explained: ''There doesn't matter how many noughts are on the end. I know you've heard it a million times, but it's not about the money. We were the real deal.''