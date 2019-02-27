Liam Gallagher is letting his fans pick which Oasis tracks make it into his setlist.

The 46-year-old rocker - who was formerly a member of the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers before their split in 2009 - is making some changes to his setlist for his 2019 shows, and has taken to Twitter to ask his fans which five Oasis songs they'd most like to hear him perform.

He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (26.02.19): ''Rite brothers n sisters need your help we'll not really just thought I'd get you involved as your always banging on about how much I never interact with youse putting 5 new oasis songs in setlist you lucky f***ers can choose them of you go LG x (sic)''

And after one cheeky fan asked for classic Blur tracks 'Country House' and 'Song 2', Liam - whose previously had a rivalry with the Damon Albarn-fronted band - wasn't impressed.

Responding to the tweet, he wrote: ''Dya want a slap (sic)''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also told his fans there was one other track he was refusing to play.

In a separate tweet, he declared: ''Not having roll with it ya f***ers (sic)''

His tweets come after he recently promised fans he'd be adding selected new tracks to his setlist, including 'Stay Young', the B-side to 'D'You Know What I Mean?' from 1997's 'Be Here Now', which was played 40 times by the band, but hasn't been performed live since the year it was released 22 years ago.

Liam also planned on adding 'She's Electric' from 1995's seminal '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', which was last played in 2002 on the 'Heathen Chemistry Tour', seven years before the band split up.

However, Liam has ruled out playing 'Four Letter Word' by his old band Beady Eye - which he formed after Oasis broke up in 2009 - despite adding their song 'Soul Love' to his set every now and again.

He wrote: ''Nah man don't feel rite (sic)''