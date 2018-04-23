Liam Gallagher will support The Rolling Stones at London Stadium next month.

The former Oasis frontman is set to open for Sir Mick Jagger and co on May 22, for what will be one of the most rock 'n' roll nights of the year.

The 45-year-old rocker - who is currently in Los Angeles penning songs for his follow-up to his debut solo LP 'As You Were' - will be marking a tick next to one of his bucket list dreams when he performs at the iconic rock group's 'Stones - No Filter' show.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker said: ''It's a dream come true to be asked to open for the mighty Rolling Stones - the best Rock n Roll band EVER.''

Also joining the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - completed by Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - on tour is Liam's close pal, former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who plays two dates, June 5 at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium and June 9 at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium.

James Bay will be reunited with his friend Ronnie Wood - who joined the 'Wild Love' singer on stage for a surprise appearance at his concert at London's O2 Brixton Academy in 2015.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter also previously opened for the 'Paint It Black' hitmakers five years ago at Hyde Park, the last time they toured the UK.

Speaking about his support slot at Twickenham Stadium on June 19, James said: ''I grew up listening to this band.

''I was lucky enough to be on the bill with them for their legendary Hyde Park show in 2013 and had the honour of Ronnie joining us on stage at Brixton Academy in 2015. This is a band key to my musical education, so it's such a privilege to announce I'll be opening for The Rolling Stones at Twickenham Stadium this June.''

The support list is completed by Florence + The Machine, The Specials, The Vaccines and Elbow.

The Rolling Stones' 'Stones - No Filter Tour' support acts are as follows:

22 May - LONDON - Liam Gallagher

25 May - LONDON - Florence + the Machine

29 May - SOUTHAMPTON - The Vaccines

02 Jun - COVENTRY - The Specials

05 Jun - MANCHESTER - Richard Ashcroft

09 Jun - EDINBURGH - Richard Ashcroft

15 Jun - CARDIFF - Elbow

19 Jun - TWICKENHAM - James Bay