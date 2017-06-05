Liam Gallagher has blasted his brother Noel for not performing with him at One Love Manchester.

The 44-year-old rocker made a surprise appearance at the charity concert in the city on Sunday (04.06.17) evening, with many fans hoping for an Oasis reunion, but instead the singer - who flew back from Germany for the event - teamed up with Coldplay's Chris Martin for a rendition of 'Live Forever'.

And despite the tension between Liam and his older brother - who have barely spoken since Oasis split in 2009 - the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has admitted he was ''very disappointed'' not to have Noel, 50, by his side at the emotional show.

Liam posted in a series of tweets: ''What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x

''Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x

''Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x

''Noels out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k (sic)''

And when a fan joked any Oasis reunion was definitely off the cards now, Liam hit out again.

He fumed: ''F**k the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true f**ing colours (sic)''

Meanwhile, it has emerged Coldplay's Chris was instrumental in getting Liam involved with the charity concert after the former Beady Eye frontman's performance at Rock am Ring festival in Germany was scrapped when the concert site was evacuated.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Chris felt it would really add something special to have Oasis represented at the event and personally called Liam to make it happen.

''Liam was eager to be involved from the start but the clash had kept him from doing it. Things changed over the weekend and Chris gave him a call to see if they could arrange something.

''They came up with the idea of an incredible duet together and 'Live Forever' seemed a perfect anthem to sum up the message of the event.''

The One Love Manchester concert - which was staged by Ariana Grande in honour of those who were killed or injured in a terrorist attack at her concert in the city two weeks ago - also saw performances from Take That, Robbie Williams, Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Justin Bieber.

More than £10 million has been raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far, with £2 million raised within three hours of the benefit concert.