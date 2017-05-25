Liam Gallagher has told his model son Lennon he deserves a cut of his earnings because he wouldn't get any work if his dad wasn't the former frontman of Oasis.

The 44-year-old rock star is very proud to see 17-year-old Lennon - his child with first wife Patsy Kensit - making a name for himself in the fashion world but he couldn't resist using his acerbic Manchester wit to bring him down to earth.

Liam has revealed he jokingly told Lennon that he should be getting a percentage of his money because he was trading off his famous surname and because he has inherited his distinct looks, in particular his bushy eyebrows, from his dad and told him if he was using his mother's moniker he'd get no jobs.

In an interview with ES Magazine, the 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' singer said: ''I mean, there's some s**t that he's been wearing ... But listen, he's earning corn, man. So I'm like, 'Where's my cut? Them two eyebrows, they're mine, right? So I want a cut of this f***ing wonga. And the f***ing name Gallagher, I want a cut of that as well!' He's like, 'What d'you mean?' I'm like, 'See how much f***ing work you get if you change your name to Lennon Kensit? Zilch! So where's my cut?' ''

Liam - who has his own award-winning men's fashion label Pretty Green - believes Lennon can become as big in the fashion world as he and his estranged brother Noel Gallagher were in the music business when they were in Oasis and he wants to see him have a good time doing it.

He added: ''He's buzzing. He's been out in New York the last couple of days just living the life, man.''

Liam also has daughter Molly, 19, with ex-lover Lisa Moorish, son Gene, 15, with second wife Nicole Appleton and young daughter Gemma, whom he fathered with American journalist Liza Ghorbani, a fling which ended his marriage to All Saints star Nicole.

The full interview appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine out on May 25.