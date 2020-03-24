Liam Gallagher has joked that his brother Noel Gallagher is spending the coronavirus lockdown ''counting his money''.

The former Oasis frontman recently quipped that he and his estranged sibling and ex-bandmate have been ''self-isolating'' for 10 years, and also claimed recently that the 'Little By Little' hitmakers had been given the opportunity to reunite, and that he expected his older brother to jump at the chance because he's ''greedy''.

However, Noel, 52, subsequently took to Twitter to rubbish his brother's claims for a second time, before telling fans that he only has ''13 more years left'' in the music industry before he retires.

Now, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country is going into lockdown because of the virus, one of Liam's followers asked: ''How do you think Noel is passing the time while on lockdown?''

To which the 47-year-old rocker quipped back: ''Counting his money.''

The warring pair have been at loggerheads ever since the 'Morning Glory' band broke up after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009.

Speaking in reference to the coronavirus pandemic, Liam recently joked on Twitter that he's already been apart from his older sibling for a decade.

He wrote: ''Me n RKid have been self-isolating for 10 years c'mon a couple of months ain't f***ing hurt. (sic)''

Denying Liam's claims they were offered a mega-sum of money to reunite, Noel posted earlier this month: ''So..just while I'm in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I'd like to point out AGAIN that I'm not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock'n'folk outfit Oasis. I think someone has still someone else's tunes to promote so that's maybe what's causing the confusion.

''Although-sadly-it is true that there are almost 11 tickets left for my upcoming shows in MCR. Don't worry folks only 13 more years left now before I retire. (sic)''

Liam got fans' hopes up by suggesting there would be an Oasis reunion in the future because his sibling isn't capable of turning down money.

He said: ''Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.

''He's obviously gonna say no, because he'd like to be the person to break the news to people because he's the f***ing oracle. And obviously I'm his little brother, who's doing well and I'm here to spoil the f***ing party.''