Liam Gallagher says his working relationship with producers Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt is ''easy'' because they know what he wants in the studio.

The 46-year-old singer worked with the pair on his debut solo album 'As You Were' and his follow-up 'Why Me? Why Not.' which is released on Friday (20.09.19).

Liam loves being in the studio with Greg and Andrew because they can translate his ideas into the sounds he wants on his songs and he is grateful for their help because he has no ego about songwriting.

Discussing the trio's working relationship, he said: ''It's easy, man. I thought it'd be a lot harder and I thought I'd feel a lot worse, uncomfortable and that. I just go in there, you sort of say what you want and after that, you send them a few bits of s**t I've done and that sort of thing. We just get in and we do what we've got to do. We don't mess about. We don't waste any time.

''I can sort of go, 'Let's do a tune a bit like Faces or The Stones.' I love music, full stop. I'd love to be able to write a whole album, but that's just not the way it is. I don't really sweat over it. I just want to be a part of good music.

''I'm not into music to make money. I already have enough money. So I'm not one of them persons who go out to write a song because I need to get a publishing deal. I couldn't give a f**k about that. I just want to make good music and get out on the road and play good music to the people who come to the concerts and that's it.''

'Why Me? Why Not.' also features writing contributions from Michael Tighe on 'Gone', Simon Aldred on 'Now That I've Found You' and title track 'Why Me? Why Not.' and Damon McMahon on 'One of Us' and 'Alright Now' with Liam credited as a co-writer on every track on the record.

The 'Shockwave' singer thinks the songs on his second solo LP are ''bigger'' and ''better'' than his previous album and he can't wait for his fans to hear it.

The former Oasis frontman said: ''They're better songs. They're better written songs. I think they're bigger, they're a lot deeper. It's sort of the natural progress.

''Now, I'm just looking forward to every second that comes my way. I'm loving life, man. Life is good at the moment. It's good to be alive.''