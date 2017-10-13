Liam Gallagher doesn't like Queen and says Brian May's guitar sounds as though it's been ''clogged in his a**''.

The 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker is no fan of the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' legends, and while he's happy to concede that iconic late frontman Freddie Mercury had a ''great voice'' he just like their over-the-top rock sound.

Speaking to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a feature for Magnet magazine, he said: ''Do I like Queen? Uh, not really, no. I mean, I get Freddie Mercury has a great voice and all that, and obviously they've got some great songs. But I do find them a bit Queen-y. Listen, they're a top band and obviously they've got great songs, but I don't know, man. Brian May's guitar sound sounds like he's got it clogged in his a**. I respect him and all that, but I don't know, man.''

While Liam, 45, isn't a big fan of the 'We Will Rock You' group, he also doesn't like being known as a star of Britpop, a term which was used to described the collective of British guitar bands such as Blur, Pulp and his own former group Oasis that ruled the airwaves in the 90s, because he thinks him and his brother Noel Gallagher had a bigger vision for their band.

He explained: ''I f***ing hate that word, mate. We weren't f***ing pop. To me, I felt it was us and The Verve. We were different scenes, were like a classic rock 'n' roll band.

''Britpop to me was Pulp, Menswear, Blur, all these stupid little Camden bands that were all jolly as f**k, you know what I mean? We wanted to play, man. I personally always found that word insulting ... The Verve and Oasis - we were thinking way bigger than Britpop. We were a classic rock 'n' roll band.''