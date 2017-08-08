Liam Gallagher thought A$AP Rocky was called ''WhatsApp Ricky''.

The 44-year-old musician has admitted his children - Molly, 20, with his ex Lisa Moorish, Lennon, 17, with former wife Patsy Kensit, Gene, 16, with second wife Rachel Appleton, and Gemma, four, from a fling with Liza Ghorbani - are fans of grime music, but made an amusing error when he mistakingly called the ''L$D'' hitmaker ''WhatsApp Ricky''.

He said: ''My kids f***ing love grime music. Stormzy, Skepta - he seems pretty mad. I like him. They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny, gold teeth.''

And when he was told of his moniker mishap, he said the mistake was a ''better name'' for the star.

After being told the rapper's name, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker added to GQ magazine: ''Oh yeah, that's the fella. WhatsApp Ricky. That's a better f***ing name anyway.''

Despite discussing the musical tastes of his brood, the former Oasis frontman has never met his eldest daughter, and recently said he would be open to getting in touch with her now.

He said: ''I would be, yes. I mean I'm open to everything. But at the moment it ain't happening. Got no problem with the girl whatsoever.

''The girl's been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum ... They aren't good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away, man. Let it be.''

However, Liam had harsher words for Molly's mother Lisa and admitted the two of them just ''don't get on''.

He added: ''She's had her day in the sun ... The kid I haven't seen. We'll see one day, but, no, not seen her. But if I met her, she'd be cool. She's welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain't met her because her mam's ... Listen, we don't work. We don't get on.''

