Liam Gallagher has jokingly claimed he was robbed of a third Q Award, because Kasabian did not deserve to win Best Track for 'You're In Love With A Psycho'.

The former Oasis singer took home Best Live Act and a Q Icon gong from the music awards ceremony at The Roundhouse in Camden, London, on Wednesday (18.10.17). But Liam was disappointed his single 'Wall Of Glass' was not voted Best Track by Q readers.

He told Absolute Radio's Danielle Perry backstage at the event: ''I'd have had three to be fair because that '...Pyscho' tune by Kasabian is not f***ing nowhere near as good as 'Wall Of Glass' and I know they think it is and I know the people voted for it and all that but deep down it aint. I aint a greedy person but I'm just letting people know. And Tom [Meighan ] knows it, and Serge [Pizzorno] knows it. If I don't put it out there, it'll ruin my night. 'Wall Of Glass' is much better than that f***ing '...Psycho' tune.''

Despite his debut solo LP 'As You Were' topping the UK album chart, Liam has made no secret of the fact he would rather still be in Oasis with his older brother Noel Gallagher.

The 45-year-old singer thinks the world needs him and Noel, 50, to put aside their differences because the world is such a crazy place now.

The band split in August 2009 after a huge backstage bust-up which resulted in Liam swinging a guitar at Noel's head, resulting in him quitting the group stating that he couldn't go on working with his younger sibling.

Liam said: ''Oasis ain't getting back together, but The Verve might be. But I think with all the s**t that's going on in the world. It's like United King f**king doom not United Kingdom isn't it? This is not me putting it out there going I need my brother, I'm quite happy doing what I'm doing. I'm having a nice time, I'm sure he is, but I just think sometimes ... we've got such a f***ing great life, I think we should put all our s**t aside and just all have a f**king good time.''

The 45-year-old musician also confirmed his 16-year-old son Gene, from his marriage to All Saints star Nicole Appleton, is set to join him on tour, and possibly perform alongside him on stage.

Liam said: ''He's a top drummer. He's going to come out and just hang out.''