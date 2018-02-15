Liam Gallagher says he deserved to win NME's Godlike Genius Award when his brother Noel won it in 2012.

The former Oasis frontman has ''the hump'' that his bitter rival and sibling managed to nab the gong before him, because he believes they both put in equal amounts of hard work during their time in the band.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the annual ceremony at Brixton's O2 Academy on Wednesday (14.02.18), Liam fumed: ''I think we both should have won one at the same time.

''Just because we both put a lot of work into those songs.

''I know he wrote them, but I sung them so I have got the hump about that.

''But it's nice to get an award isn't it?''

Noel, 50, previously moaned that the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker getting Godlike Genius is like giving a prize to a substitute goalkeeper.

And he slammed the 45-year-old rocker for ''doing f**k all'' whilst in the Britpop group, which split up in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the pair at a concert in Paris.

Asked about his brother's new title, Noel said previously: ''You know when a team wins the Premier League and they give the third choice goalkeeper a medal just for being there?

''It's like , you didn't do f**k all, right? But you just happened to be there in training, so have this medal. That's what it's like.''

When was honoured with the accolade, he said it was his ''dream'' title and that he was now on par with God.

At the time, he said: ''I would like to thank NME for bestowing upon me such a great accolade. I have dreamt of this moment since I was 43 years old. I accept that I am now a genius, just like God.''

'Bold' singer Liam - who has barely spoken to his brother and bitter rival since the band ended, but regularly takes to Twitter to mock him- said it was a longtime coming.

He said: ''I wanna thank the NME for their Godlike Genius award. It's about f**king time as far as I'm concerned.''