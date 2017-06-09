Liam Gallagher never wanted brother Noel to perform with him at the One Love Manchester concert - he just wanted him to be at the gig to support his hometown in its hour of need.

The 44-year-old rocker jetted from a music festival in Germany to the Northern English city to take part in Ariana Grande's event which was organised to raise money for the victims and the families affected in the terrorist bombing which took place after her concert at the Manchester Arena in May.

In the wake of the tragedy, Noel's Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back in Anger' became an anthem for the city as everyone grieved for the senseless loss of 22 lives and it was performed by Coldplay's Chris Martin and Ariana in the absence of Noel, 50, who was out of the country with his family.

Liam took to Twitter to criticise his older brother for his no-show and has now clarified that at no point did he speak to Noel about reforming Oasis on the night, he just thought he should have been there for his fellow Mancunians.

In an interview with Dutch music channel 3voor12, the 'Wall of Glass' singer said: ''He should have been there as a musician to go on and play songs for them beautiful kids who were killed and injured - you know what I mean.

''[I'd have come back] even if I was on the moon. He's from Manchester and he should have been there mate. It's nothing to do with me man. It's not about whether I wanted him to be there, I just think he should have been there.''

Liam insists he couldn't have contacted Noel - whom he has barely spoken to since the songwriter quit Oasis in 2009 - even if wanted to because he no longer has his phone number.

He added: ''I don't have his number. It has nothing to do with Oasis getting back together. I'm getting sick of that. Oasis has nothing to do with it. I didn't want him there to sing songs with him. I've got my stuff going on, you know what I mean?''

And Liam - who duetted with Chris on Oasis single 'Live Forever' at One Love Manchester - is adamant he would not have been hostile to Noel if he had been there because the event was much bigger than the brothers' feud and was about bringing people together.

He said: ''All these people who said he's staying away because of Liam, it's like, 'F**k off mate.' Like I would have gone up to him to give him grief. Like if he'd been in the next dressing room, I would be alright.''

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for organisers SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts confirmed that Noel was never asked to perform and had also waived all royalty rights to his song 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

The statement read: ''Sunday's concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from Don't Look Back In Anger to the fund.

''Let's keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.''