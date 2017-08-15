Liam Gallagher says making up with his brother Noel is more important than an Oasis reunion.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer has been in a long-running feud with his 50-year-old former bandmate - who stormed off stage at their show in Paris in 2009 after an on-stage bust-up, ending the group - and is adamant there's no hope of a reunion until the outspoken pair mend their rift.

Asked if it has always been his plan to get the 'Some Might Say' hitmakers back together, he told Metro US: ''My plan is to live my life. And one day, with a little hope, my brother and I will be brothers.

''That is all. What is Oasis? What is it?

''Oasis is Noel and me. If we do not understand each other, there is no Oasis.

''If we do understand each other, then possibly Oasis will return. But the important thing is that we will be brothers again.''

The 'Songbird' songwriter - who is gearing up to release his debut solo LP 'As You Were', due out on October 6 - says ''90 per cent'' of his time in the Britpop band was ''momentous''.

He said: ''We had a lot of love, a lot of humour. Yes. Sometimes we had little fights. But I would say that 90 per cent of the time I spent with Oasis was momentous. I lived sublime moments - sacred, magnificent. And the remaining 10 per cent was awful. I have very good memories.''

The 44-year-old rocker says the worst part of Oasis and then his band Beady Eye coming to an end in 2014, was the ''boredom'' of having no commitments.

He said: ''I was really bored. That was the worst part. I had nothing to do. I did not have a band. I did not need to get up in the morning. I had no rehearsals, no tours, no studio. The worst thing in life is boredom. Boredom kills. Now, I have things to do, a new band, concerts to come to. Everything returned to normal.''