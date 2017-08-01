Liam Gallagher can't swim.

The 44-year-old star has admitted he cannot have a dip in the sea because he would drown but he doesn't mind relaxing in a hot tub or getting in the bath when he needs to clean himself off.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I can't swim. I can have a bath and that. I'm all right in a hot tub. But put me out in the ocean and I'm gone.''

Liam's latest revelation may not be an issue for long, though, as he's been inundated with offers from fans who are keen to help him to take to the seas.

One supporter wrote: ''Liam come to Cernobbio (lake Como) and i teach u how to swim mate! Free accomodation for ya u know me already i used to work4 pretty green. (sic)''

However, some were less sympathetic.

One Twitter user wrote: ''The most liam Gallagher thing I've ever heard is the fact that he's a 44 year old man who cannot swim. (sic)''

Another posted: ''liam gallagher saying he cant swim has made my day x (sic)''

One shared: ''LIAM GALLAGHER CANT SWIM (sic)''

It is somewhat ironic that Liam cannot swim seeing as his and brother Noel Gallagher's band Oasis took their name from a leisure centre called Swindon Oasis.

Last year, Noel revealed the group used to poke fun at Liam over his fear of ghosts and they got particularly inventive while they were recording 'Be Here Now' at Ridge Farm Studios in Surrey, south east England, in 1996.

He said: ''It's highly amusing and if we were ever anywhere remotely spooky, we'd tell Liam that the house was haunted, particularly his bedroom.

''We convinced him his bedroom was haunted, so when he'd get up in the morning and go and have his breakfast, someone would go in and turn the pictures back to front, or f***ing move a lamp beside his bed across the other side of the room.

''He'd arrive pale: 'Have you been in my f***ing room?' 'No, why?' 'You've been in my room, because now the f***ing lamp is in the toilet.' 'No way, f***ing hell. Wow.' ''

''Yeah, that was amusing. That was worth it.''