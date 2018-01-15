Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher after he was snubbed from the Brit Award nominations.

The 45-year-old rocker - who has been embroiled in a feud with his older sibling since their band Oasis split in 2009 - received a nomination for British Male Solo Artist when the awards announced their shortlist over the weekend, but Noel, who released his third studio album with his High Flying Birds 'Who Built The Moon?' in 2017, was noticeably absent from all categories.

And it didn't take long for Liam to chastise his sibling on Twitter, as he expressed his disappointment at not being able ''hurl abuse'' at the 'Holy Mountain' singer at the star-studded bash, which takes place next month.

He wrote: ''So the creepy 1 gets blanked at the Brits oh well was looking forward to hurling abuse at him and his poshos from across the room LG x (sic)''

Some fans were quick to slam the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who found success with his debut solo album 'As You Were' last year - for ''bragging'' about his nomination, but the star insisted he has already set himself up for disappointment, as he doesn't think he'll take home the gong.

He added in a second tweet: ''Bragging not really i know I'm not gonna win just pointing out to the gobsh**e who said nobody gives a f***k what liam gallagher thinks LG x (sic)''

Liam faces tough competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rag'n'Bone Man, Stormzy, and Loyle Carer in the British Male Solo Artist Category, and will find out if he has been victorious when the ceremony takes place on February 21 at the O2 Arena in London.