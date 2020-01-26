Liam Gallagher has hinted he could be about to release more new music.

The 47-year-old star - who released his second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not', in 2019 - has taken to Twitter to tease ''something very special'', telling fans to expect a further announcement on January 31.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Keep your eyes peeled and ears open 31st January something very special for you all LG x (sic)''

Earlier this month, Liam revealed he was considering the idea of releasing a track called 'The World's In Need', which failed to make the cut on his second solo album.

The outspoken rock star previously wrote on Twitter: ''I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need...might have to release it doesn't matter if it's out of tune as it's true c'mon you know LG x (sic).''

Meanwhile, Liam recently insisted he will never quit social media.

The former Oasis singer vowed to remain on Twitter because he enjoys ''chatting people up'' and he doesn't care what any of his critics think of him.

Asked if he ever plans to stop expressing his views on the micro-blogging site, Liam - who has as many as 3.2 million Twitter followers - said: ''No, I like being online.

''I like chatting people up, and I like speaking my mind.

''And if people can't handle that? F*** 'em. I'm just a person in a band.''