Liam Gallagher has hit out at his estranged brother Noel Gallagher again - branding his new single ''the biggest pile of s**t ever''.

The 46-year-old singer has savaged Noel's latest song 'Black Star Dancing', insisting the dance track is so poor that even the 51-year-old songwriter knows it doesn't compare to his previous work.

When asked by a follower on Twitter if he was ''digging the new tune?'', Liam brutally replied: ''It's the biggest pile of s**t ever and he knows it, you know it and his plastic fans know it.''

Liam also confirmed that he and Noel are still not speaking to one another following the guitarist's decision to quit Oasis in 2009 following a backstage bust-up with his younger sibling in Paris which ended with the rock 'n' roll frontman swinging a guitar ''like an axe'' at his big brother.

Another Twitter user asked him ''still not talking then?'', prompting the matter-of-fact reply from the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker: ''Nope.''

Noel is to follow up the release of 'Black Star Dancing' with an EP of the same name on June 14 and is to follow up that with two more EPs in 2019.

In April, Liam finished recording his second solo LP, the follow-up to his hit album 'As You Were', and the first single is rumoured to be dropping this summer.

In June, Charlie Lightening's documentary film 'As It Was' will be released which focuses on Liam launching a solo career in 2017 eight years after the demise of Oasis and will show him rebuilding his life through his passion for music.