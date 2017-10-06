Liam Gallagher has ''never ever ever'' had an offer to reunite Oasis.

The 45-year-old rocker has often been vocal about his willingness to reunite the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers - who split in 2009 - if he could patch things up with his brother and rival Noel Gallagher.

However, the 'Wall of Glass' singer has now revealed that in the eight years since the rock giants split, Noel, 50, and his manager Marcus Russell - who also previously managed Oasis - have never once entertained the idea of a reunion.

He said: ''I've never, ever, ever, ever in my f***ing life had one offer to get Oasis back. That would go through Marcus Russell, another conniving ****. That would all go through him, so whenever it's right for Noel I'm sure I'll get a call.''

And Liam hopes that the release of his debut solo album 'As You Were' - which hits shelves today (06.10.17) - will give him ''leverage'' against people who think he's desperate for an Oasis reunion from a financial standpoint.

He added: ''Now if this album goes well, I might have a bit of leverage, some people might go 'He's got a bit of clout now', whereas I'm sure all their plans are like, 'He's on his a**e, he's going through a divorce, Beady Eye's not happening, we'll have him by the f***ing balls by 2020' or whenever they come round to their senses to get back together. 'So he'll do it for nish, he'll be desperate to do it, and here's the angle, when Noel's solo career starts dipping or when it gets a bit stale' - and he's not lighting up the f***ing world, I don't give a f**k what anyone's saying - 'We'll turn round and go 'y'know what, I've gotta get Oasis back together, our kid's on his f***ing arse, look. He's selling 'The Big Issue', he's still wearing that orange jacket from One Love' and I'll be coming on cap in hand. Well it's f***ing not happening.''

The 'For What It's Worth' singer also thanked his fans for buying tickets to see his solo shows, and promised they would receive a ''proper'' show in return.

He told NME magazine: ''I'd like to thank the fans who bought all them tickets for that arena tour and making me feel good again. You're gonna get a proper proper f***ing show, mate.''