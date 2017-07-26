Liam Gallagher sees himself as a ''rock n roll singer with a dash of punk and loads of charm''.

The 44-year-old rocker has revealed he primarily considers himself to be a singer, rather than a songwriter, and has admitted he's ''still learning''.

Liam shared: ''I don't see myself as a writer, I see myself as a singer first.

''I'm still learning, when I wake up in the morning and look in the mirror I just see a rock n roll singer with a dash of punk, and loads of charm. I don't see myself as an Ed Sheeran or a Bod Dylan.''

Liam is poised to release his long-awaited solo album 'As You Were' in October, but the Manchester-born star has admitted he cherished his break from the music industry.

The outspoken rocker - who divorced his second wife Nicole Appleton in 2014, after having a child with journalist Liza Ghorbani the year before - said he needed to step back from the business.

He told Beats 1: ''I needed time out. I had to get away from music. The last four years have been hell. I had to go cold turkey and get away in a room away from music.

''The only time I've really had off is the past four years. It's been good to have a bit of time off, get back for reality, go for walks and do stuff. You can't be on stage all the time.

''I got my relationships back with my kids, all is good in the world. I'm bored of that now, I'm ready to get back on stage and do some screaming and shouting.''