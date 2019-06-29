Liam Gallagher has given up marijuana.

The 46-year-old old singer - who will perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night (29.06.19) - stopped smoking the drug after a ''mad one'' on holiday that left him taking refuge in a cupboard away from his family.

He said: ''I don't smoke weed any more.

''Lennon's bang into [Fat White Family] and he was playing this tune by them on holiday.

''I had a bit of weed, because I was on holiday, and it was strong.

''You know when you have to sneak off because you're having a mad one? That was me.

''I had to go and have a word with myself in a cupboad and all I could hear was this song by Fat White Family that sounded like 'Nightclubbing' by Iggy Pop on a loop, for about an hour. It was top.''

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker also gave up eating oysters after a heavy night in a hotel room with his Oasis bandmates in Philadelphia a long time ago, that saw them devour 150 of the delicacies.

He recalled: ''Me, Whitey and Guigs got really stoned and kept ordering trays of them.

''It was really good weed. All night we were talking about going to the beach in the morning.

''I think that's why we kept ordering oysters.

''Then Whitey said, 'Er, there's no beach in Philadelphia'. I went over to the window, pulled back the curtain to show them the sea ... it was an air-conditioning unit in a brick wall.''

These days, Liam is an early riser and feels ''overjoyed'' if he has a hangover from drinking too much alcohol because he finds it much easier to recover from than taking drugs.

He told Q magazine: ''As long as there are no drugs involved, I am happy.

''If I wake up and there's been no snifferoo I am overjoyed with a booze hangover.

''I have to clear the whole week otherwise and I can't be doing that.''