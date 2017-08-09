Liam Gallagher thinks Harry Styles is ''alright''.

The 44-year-old musician has had his fair share of time in the spotlight during his career as the frontman of Oasis, and has said the best advice he can give to Harry - who recently embarked on his own solo career after his band One Direction went on hiatus in 2015 - is to just ''please himself''.

Asked what advice he'd give the 23-year-old hunk, Liam said: ''Just do what you wanna do, man. And whether it's wrong or right, do it. Please yourself. God bless you for doing that [One Direction] stuff for ten years. I'd rather him do the f***ing rock'n'roll thing now than him f***ing being a rap star, you know what I mean? ***ing sticking a big gold chain around his neck, speaking like some f***ing gangster like the other one, Liam [Payne]. Harry Styles? He's alright, man. I've seen him on that 'Carpool [Karaoke]' and the guy can f***ing sing.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker admits he listened to Harry's debut solo single 'Sign of the Times', and whilst he originally thought it was ''a bit dramatic'', he's since found ''a couple of interesting bits'' within the track.

When asked by Noisey what he thinks of Harry's work, Liam said: ''I heard the first song. What's it called? The Prince-y one. I heard that and thought, 'Bit f***ing dramatic for a young man.' I know he's been in this big band and all that but that's still a f***ing bubble you're in. He's not had much of a f***ing life, has he? I thought, 'Chill out, you ****.'

''But then I heard it a few more times and there's a couple of interesting bits. And I've seen him sing the songs live on TV and he's got a good voice. If he wants to go down that route then who am I to f***ing stop him? It's a good thing.''