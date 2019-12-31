Liam Gallagher has claimed Noel Gallagher wouldn't let the rest of Oasis have any ''input'' into their songs.

The 47-year-old singer has admitted his brother and former bandmate was never impressed when anyone else suggested ideas for their tracks but he has much more freedom now he's working with songwriters Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt on his solo material.

He told MOJO magazine: ''With Oasis, you'd be in there and you'd be watching the song grow.

''You wouldn't have much input, except when you were singing.

''If you ever piped up to say, 'Eh, how about this?' Noel would give you the f***ing death stare.

''But now I've got a bit more input doing my tunes with the lads in America [songwriters Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt]. I've always got a few ideas knocking about.

''Mainly verses. And I have good titles, I'll give myself that.''

However, the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker admitted the set up isn't ''ideal'' and he'd much rather still be in a band.

He said: ''It isn't ideal. I'd prefer to be in a band, doing it the way we used to do it with Oasis, than with people I've only met two years ago.

''But I did that with Beady Eye and it didn't happen, so this is the way it is.

''I know there's people going, 'Oh he doesn't write his own songs...' So f***ing what! Elvis didn't write his own songs. Nor did a lot of the great singers and I see myself as a great singer.

''There's loads of musicians in the world but not many rock stars. And I'm more of a rock star than I am a musician.''

And Liam doesn't find things easier now that Noel is no longer in control of his music.

Asked if it's easier now he doesn't need Noel's approval, he said: ''No, not really. Noel, I'll give him that, he was never like where you'd have to go, 'Can I please have five minutes of your time to listen to what I've done?' You'd just go 'Do you wanna hear a tune?' He'd either say, 'no' or 'yeah'.

''But he had his vision and his vision took us to the top so I was quite happy with him writing the songs and me singing them. I loved that. That was my job.''