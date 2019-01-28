Liam Gallagher has got a new cat called Nancy - a feline friend for his moggy Sid.

The 46-year-old rock star adopted Sid last November from Wood Green, The Animals Charity, in London and now he has opened his home up to another kitten to keep Sid company.

The two cats' names are a reference to late Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, who was found dead in the bathroom of her home from a single stab wound at the age of 20.

Sid was arrested and charged with her murder but died of a heroin overdose while on bail in February 1979 at the age of 21.

Unveiling a photo of his white and black pussy on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Liam - who lives with his girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther - wrote: ''Say Hello to Nancy. LG x (sic)''

Before being adopted by former Oasis frontman Liam, Sid had already been rescued with her moggy mum and siblings by an elderly lady who nursed the mum back to health and brought all the animals into the animal centre.

After the 'Greedy Soul' singer took Sid home the official Twitter account for Wood Green, The Animals Charity, made a post having some fun with Liam and his Oasis past.

The tweet read: ''Lucky Sid has gone off to 'Live forever' with none other than @liamgallagher!! Most cats love an early 'Sunday Morning Call' we wonder if Sid will tomorrow? Remember to #AskWoodGreen any pet question you may have, wishing you all a 'Wonderwall' weekend! (sic)''