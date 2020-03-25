Liam Gallagher's 'MTV Unplugged' vinyl has been delayed because of the coronavirus.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker has been forced to push back the release of his live acoustic performance at Hull's City Hall last summer on the format, which was due out on April 24, because the firm producing the LPs has had to close its doors as the UK is on lockdown.

The former Oasis star has promised his fans that he'll let them know as soon as they can reschedule the release.

Logging onto Twitter to let his followers know and referencing his coronavirus hand-washing tune, he said: ''Listen up Brothers and Sisters, due to lockdown my MTV unplugged vinyl wont be ready for 24th April. As soon as the manufacturer is back in action we'lll schedule a new date. I'll keep you posted. Wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch yer bum and pick yer nose. Stay safe LG x (sic)''

In his original post announcing the 'Unplugged' record, he said: ''I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is 'MTV Unplugged'.

''It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x (sic)''

The show came almost 23 years to the date Oasis performed their 'Unplugged' set without the frontman, who refused to sing because of throat problems, leaving his three bandmates, including brother Noel Gallagher, to go it alone.

During the concert, Liam treated fans to stripped back renditions of solo tracks like 'Why Me? Why Not.', 'Once' and 'For What It's Worth'.

He was also joined by former Oasis guitarist Bonehead for performances of 'Some Might Say', 'Stand By Me', 'Cast No Shadow' and 'Definitely Maybe' bonus track 'Sad Song', with Liam singing the latter live for the first time ever.

The special concert ended with an emotional take on 'Champagne Supernova'.

In a press release before last summer's concert, Bruce Gillmer - Global Head of Music and Talent, MTV International - promised ''an incredible night''.

He commented: ''MTV Unplugged lets music fans experience their favourite artists' songs in a completely new way.

''We're thrilled to be bringing the franchise back to the UK, and to markets around the world, for a whole new generation of music fans.

''As always with Liam Gallagher, we can guarantee it's going to be an incredible night full of surprises.''