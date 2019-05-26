Liam Gallagher has finished work on his second album.

The 46-year-old rocker - who enjoyed considerable success with his debut solo album, 'As You Were', in 2017 - has taken to Twitter to reveal he's moved a significant step closer towards releasing his much-anticipated second solo record.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Album 2 in the bag Dya want some LG x (sic)''

'As You Were' was a critical and commercial success upon its release in October 2017, debuting at number one in the UK.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, filmmaker Charlie Lightening claimed that Liam's second solo album will be his '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' moment.

The director - who helmed Liam's documentary 'As It Was' - said the outspoken star's upcoming release could have the same impact as Oasis' sophomore record.

Previewing the singer's new material, Charlie shared: ''It's a continuation of 'As You Were'. If you look at 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', one's the more punkier one and one's the bigger one, you know what I mean?

''That's progression. It's someone in the prime of it all. People aren't gonna be disappointed with it. I think it's gonna blow people away.''