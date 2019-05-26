Rock star Liam Gallagher has confirmed he has finished work on his second album.
Liam Gallagher has finished work on his second album.
The 46-year-old rocker - who enjoyed considerable success with his debut solo album, 'As You Were', in 2017 - has taken to Twitter to reveal he's moved a significant step closer towards releasing his much-anticipated second solo record.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Album 2 in the bag Dya want some LG x (sic)''
'As You Were' was a critical and commercial success upon its release in October 2017, debuting at number one in the UK.
Earlier this month, meanwhile, filmmaker Charlie Lightening claimed that Liam's second solo album will be his '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' moment.
The director - who helmed Liam's documentary 'As It Was' - said the outspoken star's upcoming release could have the same impact as Oasis' sophomore record.
Previewing the singer's new material, Charlie shared: ''It's a continuation of 'As You Were'. If you look at 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', one's the more punkier one and one's the bigger one, you know what I mean?
''That's progression. It's someone in the prime of it all. People aren't gonna be disappointed with it. I think it's gonna blow people away.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...