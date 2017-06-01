Liam Gallagher ''convinced himself'' he looked like Elvis Presley in his gold jacket in the music video for his debut solo single 'Wall of Glass'.

The 44-year-old rocker dropped the promo for the lead track from his hotly-anticipated album 'As You Were' on Wednesday night (31.05.17).

Speaking to Pitchfork about his King of Pop-style attire, he said: ''I did get to wear a gold Saint Laurent hooded jacket in one scene, which I convinced myself made me look like a modern day Elvis, as he loved to wear gold suits.''

The former Oasis frontman is confident that people will think his solo music is the ''best work'' he's ever done before.

He said: ''I think it's up there with the best work I've ever done. Gallagher said of the album. And so will you, when you hear it.''

Meanwhile, the 'Songbird' songwriter is rumoured to be heading to Glastonbury festival this month, where his brother and arch rival Noel Gallagher, 50, is to introduce a screening of the Oasis documentary 'Supersonic'.

However, fans hoping the pair will reunite the Britpop group at the music extravaganza held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, may be disappointed.

On the likelihood of him getting back in the band with his sibling - who quit the group in 2009 after they had on stage bust-up - he said: ''I've said this a million times before --the person holding an Oasis reunion back is Noel, not me.''

Liam performed his debut solo show at Manchester's O2 Ritz on Tuesday (30.05.17).

He was reunited with former Oasis rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs - who played for the group from 1991 to 1999 - and the pair did a rendition of Oasis mega hits 'Live Forever' and 'Be Here Now'.

As well as playing 'Wall of Glass', Liam also debuted new tracks 'Greedy Soul' and 'Paper Crown' and 'Bold'.