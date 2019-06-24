Liam Gallagher worries one of his children will be stabbed on the streets of London.

The 46-year-old rocker - who has Molly, 22, Lennon, 19, Gene, 17, and Gemma, six, from previous relationships - is ''freaked out'' by the knife crime epidemic and his out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, arguing he isn't ''doing a good job''.

He told 'BBC Breakfast': ''Every morning you wake up there's some 16-year-old being knifed to death and that.

''I've got kids that age, out and about and that, doing their thing, living, being young. That freaks me right out - it does worry me. I've got teenagers.

''I'd have a word with that mayor - he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed and all that.

''The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, 'London is open'. What, open for knife crime and dying and stuff?''

The 'Shockwave' singer - who recently claimed he should become Prime Minister - does ''not approve'' of politicians taking drugs following Michael Gove and Rory Stewart's recent admissions.

He said: ''Shame on them. If I did see a politician taking drugs, man, he'd get a clap around the head. [I'd say] 'What are you doing you doughnut?'

''They're meant to be running the country, aren't they?''

''It's a horrible time. The people that are meant to be in charge... it's like they're all doing ketamine. None of them know what's going on.''

Liam - whose estranged brother Noel was infamously a guest at 10 Downing Street when Tony Blair was Prime Minister - insisted he has no interest in hanging out with politicians.

Asked if he's ever seen an MP taking drugs: ''No, I don't hang about with politicians, and I don't hang out with celebrities who hang out with politicians or these fake rock and roll stars that hang out with politicians.

''I just hang out with my Mrs and my kids and my mates. I don't knock about in that vibe.''