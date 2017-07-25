Liam Gallagher enjoyed watching the dating show 'Love Island' because it's ''s**t'' and ''stupid''.

The outspoken rocker emerged as an unlikely fan of the British TV show during the recent series, and Liam has revealed the reasons why he became such an avid watcher of the show, which sees 12 singletons spend time together in a villa in Majorca, Spain.

He explained: ''I'm watching it every night. Well, Saturday they don't show it, do they? The c****. You've got to do something else. It's not cool, man. I've got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and s**t you know what I mean?

''I like it man, but I don't truly understand the bit where they've got to kip on the floor, outside. I'm just into the fact that it's s**t, you know what I mean? It's just stupid. I'm not getting anything out of it. I'm not learning anything out of it, it's just on.''

Liam, 44, said that because the soccer season does not restart in earnest until August, his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther controls the only TV in their house during the British summer.

And he revealed Debbie's interest in 'Love Island' has led him to watch the show.

Speaking to Radio X, Liam explained: ''It's not my doing, it's Debbie's doing.

''I've only got one TV in the house. She's the boss when it comes to that. I have Saturdays and Sundays with the football, and now there's no football on, it becomes Debbie's TV. So 'Love Island' it is.

''But I'm into it, actually, so it's alright. It's good to talk about it. There's a lot of guys out there now, thinking, sitting there thinking, 'Thank f**k for that, mate.' It's good, mate. 'Love Island's where it's at.''