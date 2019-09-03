Liam Gallagher is reportedly engaged.

The 46-year-old rocker is believed to have proposed to his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, 37, during a romantic trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy last month and his beloved mother Peggy was even present for the romantic moment.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Debbie is over the moon and still in shock that Liam has finally popped the question. It's been on the cards for a while so she's buzzing that it's going ahead. They feel stronger than ever and he is in a really good place.

''Liam credits her for really turning his life around and is grateful that she has stuck by him. His mum Peggie was chuffed to bits to be present at the proposal and fully approves of his relationship with Debbie. The couple are hoping to tie the knot next year and Liam wants his kids by his side on the big day.''

According to sources, Debbie - who has never been married before - is already planning the wedding to twice-divorced Liam, who she has been dating for six years.

Liam was previously married to Patsy Kensit, 51, the mother of his son Lennon, 19, and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, 44, with whom he has Gene, 17.

He also has daughters Molly, 21, with ex-partner Lisa Moorish and Gemma, six, with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Liam has previously credited Debbie with saving him after the breakdown of his marriage to Nicole.

He said: ''Debbie saved me. No bulls**t. Debbie swooped me up as I was falling, she just said, 'Stop being a d**khead.' She got me out of the house, introduced me to all kinds of people outside my world, got me doing new things. I've lived in London a long time, but I only really knew Hampstead. She took me to new places. I've been to Dalston, man.

''I run around seven miles every day, leaving about 5am. Unless I've been out on the sauce, then I'm getting in at 5am. Normally, though, seven miles.

''Climb the odd tree too. Climbed one the other day. I was running on the Heath and I thought, 'That looks like a nice tree, I'm going to climb that f**king tree.' Climbed it and sat there with my hood up for about 10 minutes.''