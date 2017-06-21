Liam Gallagher once spent the night in bed with Steve Coogan after too many pints of Guinness.

The 44-year-old rocker and the 51-year-old actor got drunk at a wedding in the 90s where Liam was asked to sing his former band Oasis' hit 'Wonderwall', which had just come out at the time, but he refused to sing the track and the 'Minions' star ended up doing a booze-led rendition of 'Not Unusual' by Sir Tom Jones.

They partied so hard but the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker does remember waking up and seeing a ''lump'' in his duvet and it turned out to be Steve.

In an interview with Noisey, Liam recalled: ''Partied with him [Steve] once, there was a wedding going on. Loads of people come in, they're going like, 'Liam are you gonna sing 'Wonderwall'?'

''[Coogan's] going 'Leave him alone, I'll f***ing sing a song.

He got up on stage and sung 'It's Not Unusual' by Tom Jones'' but f***ing mega.

''I wake up and see this lump in the bed and I go 'Oh, God, Who's this?' And it was him and he was fully clothed and he's gone [gesturing throwing the bedsheets off]... Ahaa!''

Nowadays, Liam - who was known for his wild antics and rock 'n' roll reputation with his brother and bitter rival Noel in the past - refuses to go to celebrity parties because they are full of ''*****''.

He said: ''You won't catch me at them [parties] because I don't go to them. It was full of ***** in the 90s and f***ing hell I dread to think what they are like these days, do you know what I mean? I don't get on with them.''