Liam Gallagher performed 'Cast No Shadow' for the first time in 16 years at his Union Chapel gig for Shelter on Thursday night (13.12.18).

The former Oasis frontman hadn't sung the song live since the band's Florida gig in 2002, a rare performance of the track from the Manchester group's 1996 LP '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', and prior to that the acoustic number hadn't been performed by Liam since 1998.

The 'Bold' singer's brother and rival ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher has added the song to his solo setlist and his shows with his High Flying Birds on occasions, most recently in 2015.

The intimate gig in Islington, London, also saw the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker treat the crowd to a rendition of 'I'm Outta Time', for his eighth only time as a solo artist, from the Britpop group's final record, 2008's 'Dig Out Your Soul'.

Liam delved back to his Beady Eye days, performing 2013's 'Soul Love' by the side project he started following Oasis split in 2009.

The rest of the 16-song set was comprised of solo songs from his debut solo LP, 'As You Were', including the live debut of the album track 'I Never Wanna Be Like You', and Oasis classics 'Champagne Supernova', 'Live Forever', 'Wonderwall' and 'Some Might Say'.

The star-studded gig in aid of the homeless charity saw Liam's formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish, 21 - whom he has with ex-girlfriend Lisa Moorish - in attendance, and she hailed her dad's performance as ''biblical'' - a regular word in Liam's vocabulary.

Sharing a picture of the 46-year-old rocker on stage, she simply wrote: ''Biblical.''

Liam has been spending time with Molly - including family holidays - after the pair were reunited in May, when she got to see him perform for the first time when she watched the singer support The Rolling Stones at the London Stadium, and he has stuck to his promise of wanting to maintain their relationship.

Asked if he wants to keep up their bond, he said at the time: ''I hope so, I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean.''

Meanwhile, other attendees at the Shelter gig included 'Lighting Matches' hitmaker and Liam super-fan, Tom Grennan.