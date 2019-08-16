Liam Gallagher has released gospel-tinged single 'One Of Us' featuring his son Gene on bongos and Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner on guitar.

The former Oasis star has followed up 'Shockwave', 'Once' and 'The River' with the new track from his upcoming second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.'

Liam says the song is about ''family, friendship and belonging'', and compared the sound to The Sweet Inspirations, the R&B group founded by Emily 'Cissy' Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston.

He said: '''One of Us' is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging.

''I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.''

Although Liam hasn't publicly stated it, fans will no doubt suspect some of the lyrics are to do with Liam's estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher - who he has been at loggerheads with since a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert as Oasis in Paris in 2009, which led to the demise of the 'Some Might Say' group.

He sings: ''Hey kid did you know, today sixteen years ago, it was you and I for the last time?.''

And the track also pays homage to the 'Wall Of Glass' hitmaker's favourite Oasis track 'Live Forever'.

Over strings, he belts out: ''Act like you don't remember, you said we'd live forever, who do you think you're kidding? You are only one of us, in time.''

'Why Me? Why Not.' is released on September 20 and will be followed by a November UK arena tour.

The run kicks off at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on November 11 and wraps with two shows at London's The O2 arena on November 28 and November 29, and will see Liam supported by rapper-of-the-moment Slowthai.

Meanwhile, Liam and former wife Nicole Appleton's 18-year-old son Gene's contribution to 'One Of Us' comes after the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker revealed he and his brother Lennon, 19 - Liam's son with Patsy Kensit - are both keen musicians and could come together to form a band.

The 46-year-old rocker - who also has daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher, 21, with Lisa Moorish, and six-year-old Gemma with Liza Ghorbani - said: ''They're both eyeing each other up...from across the room. Gene has got a little band and Lennon has got a little band, they're sort of working it out.

''They're both playing guitar, I've not heard them sing yet, so that'll be a surprise when they open their mouths and let me have it.''

However, Liam admitted that Gene and Lennon have very different musical styles.

He explained: ''Lennon's music is a bit more spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled.

''Whereas Gene is more like in your face, Arctic Monkeys style. Go for it I say.''

But he believes that their differences could lead to a great balance.

He said: ''Yeah, I definitely see myself in them. Gene has got a chip on his shoulder, Lennon is a bit more chilled, so it's equally balanced.''