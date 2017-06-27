Liam Gallagher performed 'Don't Look Back In Anger' at Glastonbury because he believes it's the ''song for the moment''.

The former Oasis frontman surprised crowds at the annual music extravaganza in Worthy Farm, Somerset, over the weekend when he launched into a rendition of the classic Oasis track usually performed by his brother and rival Noel Gallagher.

But whilst the 44-year-old musician admits he has ''never done that before'', he believes he owed it to those affected by the terror attacks in Manchester and London, as well as the horrific Grenfell Tower fire, to step up and play the song in the absence of his brother.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker said: I've never done that before. That's kind of like [everyone's] song for the moment because of all the shit that's going down in the world so I thought, 'If our kid's [Noel] not going to do it for them then I'll do it for them.' And I thought I did alright actually. It's nice to be back, man, playing some tunes to the beautiful people.''

Before closing his set with the emotional a cappella version of the iconic Oasis hit, Liam took a moment to dedicate it to those who lost their lives in the recent tragedies.

He said on stage: ''I want to dedicate this next song to all the people who were killed in the Manchester attacks and in London and in the Grenfell Fire, so if you know the words join in.''

His decision to play the track comes after he publicly slammed 50-year-old Noel for not stepping up to perform in honour of those affected by the Manchester terror attack - which left 22 people dead after a bomb exploded at an Ariana Grande concert last month - at the recent One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Instead, the 1996 hit was then performed by Coldplay's Chris Martin, whilst Ariana - who had organised the event - accompanied him on stage.