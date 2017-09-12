Liam Gallagher is desperate to collaborate with The Stone Roses.

The 44-year-old singer is set to release his debut solo album titled 'As You Were' next month, but the star has admitted he would ''much prefer'' to be in a band, or to be able to partner up with anyone in the 'I Am the Resurrection' group - who are believed to have split up earlier this year - because he thinks there are ''far too many'' soloists in the music industry.

Speaking to Consequenceofsound.net about his career, he said: ''Anyone that would be in a supergroup or that would have anything to do with a supergroup are all solo. There's far too many solo stars out there for my liking and not enough bands. I'm doing this cause I have to. I'd much prefer to be in a band.

''The ideal ones would be the guys out of The Stone Roses. I think they just split up, so that would be good. [Richard] Ashcroft would be good. There's a lot of people out there, but the majority of them are all doing their own thing. But, if they want to do one, give us a shout. I'll do it.''

Although the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker is open to collaborating with fellow musicians, he won't go through with any partnerships if he isn't singing.

He explained: ''But, I'd have to be the singer. I'm down with it, but I'm not going to f**king stand there and do tambourine. I need to be on the f***ing mic, man.''

Now Liam has left Oasis following his feud with his brother and fellow band member, Noel, he plans to simply ''enjoy'' his career and live ''in the moment'', because he feels time has passed him by.

He added: ''But one record at a time, man. That's one thing I've learned over the last 20 years -- to f**king enjoy it and be in the moment. The last couple things, I got caught up in the bubble, and it just passes you by, and you go, 'Well, what the f**k happened there?' So, this time, one record at a time, and I guess we'll see how it goes. You got to live in the now, man, cause it's precious. As you get older, every day is f**kin'... You gotta wear it, you know what I mean? Thinking about the future, f**k that shit.

''I'm feeling good about it, so we'll see what happens at the end of the tour.''