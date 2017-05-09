Liam Gallagher doesn't see Gorillaz as a threat.

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo single 'Not For Sale' - from his eagerly-anticpated solo album 'As You Were' - which he has teased is ''coming soon'', and while answering a fan on Twitter he insisted there is not ''much competition'' about especially not from Damon Albarn's animated band, which recently teamed up with Liam's older sibling and former Oasis bandmate Noel on the song 'We Got the Power'.

Replying to a fan who asked when his single is out and one who assured him there is definitely no competition from Gorillaz, Liam wrote on the micro-blogging site:

''It's coming me lion patience no rush it's not like there's much competition out there you just relax brother ... Not from anybody as far as I can tell young man it's gonna be a walk in the park mate as you were LG (sic)''

Liam recently said Noel is ''getting nervous'' about his return to the music scene.

The 44-year-old rock 'n' roll star is getting ready to start his tour in June, beginning with several festival dates.

Noel, 49, recently announced he is playing an intimate acoustic gig at London's Metropolis Studios on Wednesday May 10, offering members of his website the chance to win tickets to see the special show, which takes place before he supports U2 on their 30th anniversary 'Joshua Tree Tour'.

Liam claims Noel has only decided to play the small concert because he's trying to take attention away from his imminent comeback.

The 'Songbird' songwriter previously posted: ''Somebody's getting nervous irrelevant gig for the beige folk as you were LG x (sic)''

When one his followers asked him ''when you gonna do a gig?'', Liam replied: ''Very soon s**t for brains and it'll be to loud and rock n roll for you fan boy as you were LG (sic)''

Twitter is the singer's social media platform of choice to hurl insults at Noel, whom he has barely spoken to since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a huge backstage bust-up before a concert in Paris, France, which ended with Liam swinging a guitar at Noel's head.