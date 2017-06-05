Liam Gallagher ''doesn't give a f**k'' about his children's sexuality.

The 44-year-old musician - who has 20-year-old daughter Molly with ex-lover Lisa Moorish, 17-year-old son Lennon with ex-wife Patsy Kensit, 15-year-old son Gene with second wife Nicole Appleton, and four-year-old daughter Gemma whom he fathered with American journalist Liza Ghorbani - has said he talks to his brood ''on a daily basis'' about their lives, and encourages them to be who they are, as nothing is ''out of bounds''.

He said: ''I speak to my kids on a daily basis and I'm not one of those uptight fathers - everything is open round our way. We can talk about anything. Girls, boys, whatever. I'm like, 'Is there anything you want to tell me? Anything to do with your sexuality?' You know, I don't give a f**k about that, you are what you are. There's nothing that's out of bounds.''

And the former Oasis frontman has said he doesn't want his children to get involved with drugs like he did when he was younger, as he thinks it's ''f***ing stupid''.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker added when asked if he was a tough dad: ''Well, when it comes to drugs, I haven't got a leg to stand on, but I'd prefer it if they didn't do anything. Weed's all right, but even that's f***ing stupid. I say, 'Who are you buying it off? Don't be buying it off idiots. And don't be smoking all different s**t, like that spice stuff.'''

Liam believes he's ''pretty chilled'' when it comes to parenting, and has vowed to do a better job than his own father who he claims was never around.

He told The Observer newspaper: ''I'm straight up with the kids, I'm like: 'Look, you've got to get up for school, mate, come on.' But I'm pretty chilled. I'm cool. I don't even know what it was like to have a dad, really, so I wouldn't know if he was a good one or a bad one. But I never lacked a crack round the head or a b******ing. Because my mum would do that. There are some mums out there that are just drips, but she's Irish. I think she did both roles.''