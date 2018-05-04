Liam Gallagher documentary 'As It Was' is to document the star's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to solo star.

The former Oasis frontman has teamed up with the director behind his music video 'Chinatown', Charlie Lightening - who also worked on Liam's old band Beady Eye's promos, including 2010's 'Bright the Light' and 2013's 'Soul Love' - for the new film which will be premiered at Cannes Film Festival later this month.

The 45-year-old rocker says fans will get to see the recording process for his debut solo LP, 'As You Were', which he recorded in Los Angeles with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin and several songwriters, and his return to the stage last year.

Commenting on the documentary, Liam said: '''As It Was' is a documentary about my musical comeback.

''It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film.''

Although he's calmed down a lot now, Liam was one of the most notorious rock 'n' roll hell-raisers during his time in the 'Supersonic' band - formed in 1991 - and got involved in numerous shenanigans, mostly fuelled by drink and recreational drugs.

Oasis split in 2009, after Liam's older brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher quit following a backstage bust-up between the pair before a concert in Paris, France, which ended with the volatile frontman swinging a guitar at his sibling's head after the songwriter had stamped on one of his instruments.

Liam went on to form Beady Eye, but the group didn't have much success with their two records; 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' and 'BE', so they parted ways in 2014.

After that for four years, the 'Bold' singer - who divorced his second wife Nicole Appleton in 2014, after having a child with journalist Liza Ghorbani the year before - stepped back from the music business.

A description of 'As It Was' states that it ''tells the emotional story of how one of the greatest rock frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and legal battles''.

It adds: ''The film depicts Liam emerging from Noel's shadow, managing expectations from being in the biggest band in the world to starting alone again alone, stripped bare, with nowhere to hide.''