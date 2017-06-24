Liam Gallagher made rock music history at Glastonbury on Saturday night (24.06.17) when he performed Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger' for the first time ever, as a tribute to those killed in the recent Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The music icon ended his set at the world famous British festival with his former band's 1996 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher.

The song became an anthem for Manchester in the wake of the horrific terrorist bombing which occurred after Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May and it was performed by Ariana and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the absence of the 50-year-old songwriter, whom Liam publicity criticised for not performing.

As he closed his show, Liam - who did play at Ariana's charity event - paid tribute to all the people who have died in the trio of tragedies that have rocked the UK, most recently the blaze that destroyed the Grenfell Tower apartment block in London and claimed many lives.

Addressing the thousands of fans who had gathered to watch him, Liam said: ''I want to dedicate this next song to all the people who were killed in the Manchester and London terror attacks and in the Grenfell Fire, so if you know the words join in.''

To the crowd's shock he then began singing an a capella version of the track and when he got to the famous chorus he said ''over to you'' and let the fans take over in a huge outpouring of emotion.

At the end of the song, Liam urged everyone to stay safe but have a great time at the festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England.

He said: ''You good people look after each other and have loads of f***ing fun.''

As Liam and his band departed the stage the fans continued to sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and the famous words echoed around the huge Glastonbury site.

Liam embraced his Oasis past throughout the concert opening with 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and 'Morning Glory', before uttering the words ''now we've got your attention, we going to play some new songs'' and blasting out his debut solo single 'Wall of Glass' and his tracks 'Greedy Soul' and 'Bold', all backed by a full brass section and a trio of female singers.

He then returned to his old group's back catalogue performing 'D'You Know What I Mean?' - dedicated to a woman dressed as Where's Wally - and 'Slide Away' which prompted a mass singalong.

Liam was in fine fettle between songs joking about Michael Eavis' festival's hippy associations as he introduced another of his solo songs.

With a grin, he said: ''This one's called 'Universal Gleam', is that hippy enough for you?''

Before his surprise final song, he played Oasis' 'Be Here Now' and he couldn't resist another quip about his iconic former band.

He asked, ''many Oasis fans here?'' And after getting a deafening cheer in response, he then joked, ''not many then?''

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn watched the performance from side of the stage, as did Emily Eavis, Libertines' Carl Barat and Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson.