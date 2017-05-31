Liam Gallagher declared his ''love'' for Manchester after he performed his debut solo show at the city's O2 Ritz on Tuesday evening (30.05.17).

The 44-year-old rock star performed his new solo material during an emotional night in his home city, with all of the proceeds from Liam's sold-out concert going to the victims of the Manchester Arena blast last week.

Speaking at the end of the gig, the musician - who performed in front of 22 candles in tribute to the victims of the attack - told the crowd: ''Manchester, I love you. Look after yourselves''.

During the emotionally-charged show, Liam performed a mixture of the his former band Oasis' biggest hits and new never-heard-before material, including 'Greedy Soul', 'Wall Of Glass' and 'Paper Crown' from his solo album 'As You Were'.

The show was watched by Manchester bands The Courteeners and Blossoms, as well as former boxer Ricky Hatton, who fought at the Manchester Arena a number of times.

Daniel Moores, guitarist from The Courteeners, told the BBC: ''They're massively important these gigs, to bring a bit of solidarity to Manchester.

''We're all in same boat, aren't we? We all love each other. But he's the main man, Liam Gallagher.''

Meanwhile, Blossoms bass player Charlie Salt said: ''I thought it was absolutely brilliant. The candles were a nice touch, the new tunes sounded great and his voice was top notch.

''The support has been amazing. What more can you expect from Manchester?''

The attack at Ariana Grande's concert last week killed 22 people and Liam previously spoke of his shock upon hearing the news.

He said: ''It's outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do? It's just f***ing out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?

''I'd gone to bed early - about 10pm - then got up in the morning to a text from my other brother saying what had gone on and I put the TV on. It's just unbelievable.''