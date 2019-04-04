Liam Gallagher declared he's ''proud of staying alive'' in the first clip for his documentary 'As It Was'.

The former Oasis frontman will release the hotly-anticipated upcoming movie, which has been directed by Charlie Lightening, and focuses on the 46-year-old rocker's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to solo star with the release of his 2017 debut solo LP 'As You Were' and subsequent sold-out global concerts, on June 7.

In the teaser, Liam is seen in a car driving around his home city of Manchester as the screams of fans are heard at his December 2017 Manchester Arena gig.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker then makes a statement about how he has proved everyone wrong by his successful comeback and by not dying of a ''drug overdose''.

He says: ''I am not doing this to be more famous, I'm f***ing famous enough, you know what I mean?

''I'm not doing it for the money.

''I joined the band because I love music.

''I know how f***ing great I am and I know how s***t I am, you know what I mean?

''I'm proud of f***ing staying alive, man.

''Being here, man.

''Not becoming a f***ing casualty.

''Not letting the bastards get you down, man.

''Or the people who have written you off who were sitting there for the last 10 years going, 'Ah, he's f***ing going to be dead now, he's definitely going to blow his brains out, gonna have a drug overdose.

''They've got all them press headlines waiting, but I don't think it's going to happen lads, do you know what I mean? Think I'm gonna stick it out.''

Although he's calmed down a lot now, Liam was one of the most notorious rock 'n' roll hell-raisers during his time in the 'Supersonic' band - formed in 1991 - and got involved in numerous shenanigans, mostly fuelled by drink and recreational drugs.

Liam previously said fans will get to witness the recording process for his debut solo LP, 'As You Were', which he recorded in Los Angeles with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin and several songwriters, and his return to the stage two years ago.

Commenting on the documentary, Liam said: '''As It Was' is a documentary about my musical comeback.

''It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film.''

Oasis split in 2009, after Liam's older brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher quit following a backstage bust-up between the pair before a concert in Paris, France, which ended with the volatile frontman swinging a guitar at his sibling's head after the songwriter had stamped on one of his instruments.

Liam went on to form Beady Eye, but the group didn't have much success with their two records; 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' and 'BE', so they parted ways in 2014.

After that for four years, the 'Bold' singer - who divorced his second wife Nicole Appleton in 2014, after having a child with journalist Liza Ghorbani the year before - stepped back from the music business.

A description of 'As It Was' stated that it ''tells the emotional story of how one of the greatest rock frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and legal battles''.

It adds: ''The film depicts Liam emerging from Noel's shadow, managing expectations from being in the biggest band in the world to starting alone again alone, stripped bare, with nowhere to hide.''

'As It Was' will be released on June 7 in the UK and Ireland via Altitude Film Distribution.

Watch the first clip here: bit.ly/2FQjSR5