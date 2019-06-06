Liam Gallagher debuted his new song 'Shockwave' at an intimate gig at London's Hackney Round Chapel on Wednesday night (05.06.19).

The former Oasis frontman - who had a banner with his signature saying ''biblical'' erected outside the church - treated fans to the first live performance of the lead single from his hotly-anticipated second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not' - the follow-up to 2017's 'As You Were' - which is released on Friday (07.06.19).

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker belted out: ''All your darkness has come back to you in time/Brace yourself well, it's about to blow your mind.''

The 46-year-old rocker also sung Oasis song 'Lyla' from their sixth studio album 'Don't Believe the Truth' for the first time since the band's performance at V Festival in 2009.

Liam's former bandmate and bitter sibling Noel Gallagher, 51, wasn't very fond of the track, which he penned during the sessions for their 2002 LP 'Heathen Chemistry', at first, stating that it ''isn't even the fifth best track on the album'', but later confessed that he ''didn't realise how good it was until [we] played it live''.

Later on in the set, the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker dusted off the Britpop group's song 'Columbia' from seminal LP 'Definitely Maybe', which was last performed by Liam with Beady Eye - the band he formed after Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage fight between the warring brothers, which led to Noel quitting the 'Wonderwall' band - at The Royal Albert Hall in 2013 for a tribute concert for late Charlatans drummer Jon Brookes.

The show marked the first time Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs had shared a stage with Liam since he quit the group in 1999.

Meanwhile, this evening (06.06.19) sees the premiere of Liam's documentary 'As It Was', with a special performance being broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland live from the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.

The movie has been directed by Charlie Lightening - who helmed Liam's 'Chinatown' video and worked with his former group Beady Eye - and will focus on Liam's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to major solo star with the release of his debut solo LP and subsequent sold-out global concerts.

According the film's official synopsis 'As It Was' ''tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock 'n' roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles. Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.''

'As It Was' will be released on June 7 via Altitude Film Distribution.

Liam's Hackney Round Chapel setlist:

'Rock N Roll Star'

'(What's The Story) Morning Glory'

'Wall Of Glass'

'Greedy Soul'

'For What It's Worth'

'Shockwave'

'Columbia'

'Some MIght Say'

'Soul Love'

'Cigarettes & Alcohol'

'Champagne Supernova'