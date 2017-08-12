Liam Gallagher thinks Dave Grohl has ''ruined it'' for musicians.

The 44-year-old singer believes the Foo Fighters frontman's professionalism and refusal to take time off when he broke his leg after falling off stage two years ago has made it harder for other singers to postpone shows if they are not feeling up to performing.

He said: ''Ruined it for all of us. Broke his leg and still toured. Who does that? Now if I have a 'cold' I can't cancel because I'll look like a wuss.''

But the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker feels relieved he has always been a static frontman as he thinks Sir Mick Jagger will have to put on an energetic show whenever the Rolling Stones perform because that's what fans expect.

He said: ''Fair play to ol' dinosaur hips, but I'm not that mad. I'm anti-entertainment. Poor sod, he's got to dance until he's 108.''

One singer who Liam does admire is The Who's Roger Daltrey.

He said: ''Top frontman. Hard as f***ing metal. I reckon he was the first lad in a band.''

But he was left decidedly unimpressed by U2 singer Bono.

He told GQ magazine: ''I had the Bono chat, yeah. Wish I'd had an out of body experience instead. Not in my top 50.''

The 'Live Forever' singer has slammed Bono a number of times recently, as U2 have recently been supported by his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher.

He said recently: ''I dunno what planet they're on, but they're not on mine. They're in a bubble. I'm walking the streets keeping it real. The likes of U2, when they call themselves a rock 'n' roll band I find that highly insulting.

''They play guitar music and they hit the drums and all that but they're not a rock 'n' roll band. They're a band that use guitars. They haven't done anything rock 'n' roll in their life.''