Liam Gallagher never felt ''depressed'' growing up with an abusive father.

The 45-year-old rock 'n' legend and his Oasis bandmate and brother Noel, 50, and their older sibling Paul were raised solely by their beloved mother Peggy after she made the decision to leave her husband Thomas, whom had problems with alcohol and was violent towards her and his older two sons.

Liam was never hit by his dad but was very grateful to Peggy for finding the courage to leave her husband and give her boys a better life, but despite the problems he had to endure in his childhood the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker never let them get him down.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the singer shared: ''I was about seven when my mam left my dad. He was out all the time, fighting, beating my mam up, beating Noel and Paul up. Never touched me, though. Then, one night, while he was out, my mam got her brothers round, got all our gear in a truck, left him a mattress, and we went off to our new house. It was immediately better for all of us ... I was always out playing football, load of energy, never depressed, not a loner, just rounding up the troops ... let's go and have a bit of mischief. Always chasing the girls - but once you got 'em, I was like, 'I'd rather go out with the lads.' Burnage was a great place to grow up. It's not as moody as people make out. It's in between Didsbury, which is a nice area, and Heaton Moor, which is posh. In Manchester, everyone aspires to be there.''

Liam admits his father tried to find out where he and his family had moved to but he never got a chance to be part of their lives again.

He said: ''I missed my mates: we'd only moved up the road but I couldn't go back round that area because he was always around. If I was wagging school I'd see him. I'd be stood there, having a cigarette with my mates, he'd spot us, start chasing us, shouting, 'Where have you gone, you bastard?' Because he didn't know where we'd moved to. I'd always outrun him.''

Although his mother Peggy was a very loving mother, Liam insists she could be very strict with him and his brothers when needed.

He explained: ''My mam was a dinner lady at our school. I'd go in, sign the register, then jump over the fence and go to my mate's house. Then I'd come back into school, sign back in, just in time for lunch with my mam. She'd ask, 'How was double maths?' 'Yeah, it was all right, struggled a bit.' Eventually the head teacher found out and spoke to her, and she gave me a brush round the back of the head.''