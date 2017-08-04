Liam Gallagher ended his Lollapalooza set after just 20 minutes due to vocal issues - shortly before headline acts Lorde and Muse's sets were cancelled early due to weather concerns.

The former Oasis singer took to Twitter to say sorry to his fans after cutting his solo set short at the musical festival at Grant Park, Chicago, on Thursday (03.08.17), later admitting he has ''f***ed his voice''.

After playing just three-and-a-half songs, he tweeted afterwards: ''Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which f***ed my voice. I'm gutted LG x (sic)''

Following Liam's early exit, the music festival was hit by yet more controversy as the 400,000 attendees were asked to evacuate around 9pm, while headline acts Lorde and Muse were still playing.

Lorde was unimpressed by her departure, admitting she was ''so gutted'' for her fans because she had a ''spectacular show'' lined up.

She wrote on Twitter: ''''f**ks sake. i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you

''they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can

''looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted

''this is the most MELODRAMA s**t ever (sic)''

Muse managed just three songs before they were made to depart, and frontman Matt Bellamy has called for festival bosses to book them for next year to make up for it.

He tweeted: ''''Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare!

''Crowd awesome, we'll be back, hope lolla book us next year to make up. (sic)''

The festival's Twitter account issued a number of weather warnings throughout the day.

One read: ''WEATHER UPDATE: There may be more inclement weather approaching Grant Park shortly.''

Another tweet later read: ''We are expecting storms within the next 20 minutes. Be prepared for light to moderate rain.''

The Killers and Blink-182 are among the headline acts due to take to the stage on Friday night (04.08.17).