Liam Gallagher was forced to pull out of his Hamburg show early on Wednesday night (05.02.20).

The 47-year-old singer had to cut the Germany gig short after a voice issue, and he later revealed he would have ''done more damage'' to his vocals if he had carried on.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tnight in Hamburg my voice was not there and if I'd have carried on I'd have done more damage to it I love you all and hope you understand I'll make it up to you LG x (sic)''

Prior to the show, part of his 'Why Me? Why Not? European Tour', Liam wrote: ''Yes Hamburg c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

Fans took to Twitter to reveal the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker cut the show short after performing just four songs.

Liam is due to play in Amsterdam on Friday (07.02.20) and has several other dates scheduled throughout the month, including Belgium on Saturday (08.02.20), before a return to Germany, and further shows in Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

He kicked off his latest run of gigs on February 1st in Oslo, Norway.

While Liam is currently on tour, it doesn't look as though he will be reuniting with his brother Noel Gallagher to take their band Oasis back on the road anytime soon.

Earlier this week, Liam claimed he and his brother and bitter rival Noel had been offered £100 million to reunite the group, but alleged the band's guitarist had rejected the offer.

Referencing his solo tune 'Greedy Soul', Liam wrote: ''We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG. (sic)''

The 47-year-old rocker earlier quipped: ''Wahey we're getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

However, Noel has claimed he was ''not aware'' of such an offer.

He tweeted: ''To whoever might be arsed:

''I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock'n'Roll group Oasis.

''I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that's maybe where the confusion lies. (sic)''

The warring siblings have been at loggerheads ever since the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split in 2009 after the siblings had a huge argument backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.

Liam recently jokingly claimed Noel had phoned him ''begging to start Oasis again in 2020''.