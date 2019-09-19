Liam Gallagher may be forced to retire because of his Hashimoto's disease.

The 46-year-old rocker suffers from the illness - in which a person's immune system attacks their thyroid gland - and has said it could make his career end sooner than he'd expected, because it makes his ''voice a lot hoarser'', and causes him to get worn out quickly.

He explained: ''I know singers that come up off that stage and not broke into a sweat. I'm sweating as soon as I say hello because it's said with verve. You know what I mean. So yeah, that's the way it's going to be and if it lasts 10 years, it lasts 10 years. If it lasts five years, it lasts five years. If it ends tomorrow, I've still had a f***ing blinder do you know what I mean ... [Hashimoto's disease] makes your voice a lot hoarser. That's some of the symptoms.''

Hashimoto's disease is a chronic condition, and some people suffer with it for their whole lives, whilst others only battle the illness for several years.

Alongside increased fatigue and sluggishness, Hashimoto's disease can also cause increased sensitivity to cold, hair loss, unexplained weight gain, muscles aches, and depression.

But if Liam does have to retire soon, the former Oasis frontman doesn't mind because he believes he's already reached his career peak.

Looking back at his success, he told Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio: ''Yeah, it was getting here that was the best bit, wasn't it. Once you get there, you're like ... And it is mega. Trust me, it's still good. I'm ain't going to get any bigger. If anything, it's only going to get worse. You are in that zone now, you're looking about and you're going. All right. I kind of see what's going on but, it's all about the journey man.''